eBooks

Available Anywhere

Download eBooks for free with your library card, even when the library is closed!

Select from our vendors below or explore the free out-of-copyright or “public domain” materials from our list of alternate sources.

cloudLibrary

Download popular eBooks and eAudiobooks for free to your phone or tablet from cloudLibrary. This service is offered in partnership with other Maine libraries, with exclusive content available to Portland Public Library cardholders. Our catalog is constantly growing, so check in frequently to see what’s new!

Follow these instructions to get started on your device: iPhone/iPad, Android (including Nook HD), or Kindle Fire. Once you’ve downloaded the app, check out these handy tips and tricks to navigate within your cloudLibrary.

Biblioboard

Discover local content from self-published authors, top indie eBooks and so much more. Never experience a hold, checkout or lending limit. Download the BiblioBoard Library app for your Apple, Android or Kindle device now, or visit the following links on any web browser:

BiblioBoard Library PPL Featured Authors

Indie Maine Collection IAP Select Collection

Authors, submit your ebook to Indie Author Project (IAP) to have it showcased in the Indie Maine Statewide Collection while retaining all rights to your work. Readers across the state can discover your work with the potential for national exposure. Submit your book to IAP now!

EBSCOhost Ebook Collection



This collection of nearly 8,000 eBooks contains titles that cover a wide variety of topics for all ages. Books can be downloaded to a computer or mobile device for up to 7 days by following these instructions. This service is offered through the Maine State Library.

Public Domain

You can also download eBooks, for free and without due dates, that are out-of-copyright or “public domain” from these sources:

Les livres electroniques en francais!

La biblotheque a deux lecteurs de livres electroniques (Nook Simple Touch) avec plus de vingt livres electroniques en francais pour les francophones ou bien pour ceux qui aiment la langue francaise. On peut les emprunter pour trois semaines (exactement comme les livres imprimes).